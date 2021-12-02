UrduPoint.com

AIDS Centres To Be Set Up In Every District Of Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 05:20 PM

AIDS centres to be set up in every district of Punjab

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome) Centers would be set up in each province district where free of cost medicines and treatment would be provided to the patients.

This was said by the District Health Officer, Health Authority Dr Ehsan Ghani, here on Thursday.

Talking to APP, the health officer informed that there were around 4500 HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) patients in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, out of which 1500 were getting treatment at various health facilities.

He said the number of HIV infected people were about 44,000 in the Punjab province.

Dr Ehsan said that HIV/Aids virus was transferred from one person to another through blood transfusions, using syringes, and other reasons.

He said that preventive measures, including avoiding using the used syringes, screening before blood donations, using hygienic surgical instruments, and avoiding indulging in immoral and unethical activities, might help control HIV.

Meanwhile, the district health authority held a walk-in connection with World AIDS DAY to create awareness about this deadly disease./395

