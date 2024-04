AIOU extends date for BS programmes admission

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the date for admissions

in various spring BS programmes.

Regional Director Dr Bashir Ahmad said on Thursday that according to the

revised schedule, candidates can submit their admission forms without late

fee by April 25.

The admission will be granted in different programmes including BS, Associate

Degree, B.Ed, BBA, Post Graduate Diploma and certificate courses.