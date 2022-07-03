UrduPoint.com

AIOU Invites Applications Under Prime Minister's Electric Wheelchair Scheme

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2022 | 05:40 PM

AIOU invites applications under Prime Minister's Electric Wheelchair Scheme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University has invited applications under Prime Minister's Electric Wheelchair Scheme from its disabled students enrolled in the semesters autumn 2021 and spring 2022.

In a notification issued by the Directorate of Students Affairs, Deans, DG regional services, Head of Departments of all academic departments as well as regional directors have been communicated to display application forms at prominent places as well as circulate widely so that not a single disabled student of AIOU is deprived of the electric wheelchair.

Principal officers have also been instructed to provide assistance and guidance to the applicants in this regard.

Duly filled and signed application form with all necessary documents including a disability certificate must be submitted to Director, Students Affairs, Directorate of SA&CS, Block 25/Gateway Block, Ground Floor, Allama Iqbal Open University, Islamabad before July 18, 2022.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Federal government of Pakistan has introduced this scheme to facilitate disabled students enrolled in Pakistani universities and has completed initial two phases while this third phase has been initiated in collaboration with the Higher education Commission of Pakistan.

