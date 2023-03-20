AIOU offers admissions in BS programs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) offered 2.5-year and 4-year BS programmes in the second phase of the spring semester 2023, which will continue till April 18.

Admissions in 4-year BS programmes (FA/F.Sc based) are being offered in Accounting and Finance, Arabic, History, Sociology, Economics, Pakistan Studies, Islamic Finance, Islamic Studies (General, Quran and Tafsir, Shariah, Hadith and Hadith Science, Seerat Studies, Dars-e-Nizami and Interfaith Studies).

However, the admissions in 2.5-year BS programmes (BA/B.Sc based) include Accounting and Finance, Arabic, English, Pakistan Studies, Economics, Gender and Women Studies, library and Information Sciences, Mass Communication, Islamic Studies (General, Quran and Tafsir, Shariah, Hadith and Hadith Science, Seerat Studies, Dars-e-Nizami, and Interfaith Studies).

Other programmes in the second phase include 1.5-year, 2.5-year, and 4-year B.Ed programmes, Postgraduate Diploma programmes, Associate Degree (Arts and Commerce), BBA, and certificate courses (6 months).

Admission forms and prospectus of all the programmes are available on the university website while the procedure for submission of forms is explained in the prospectus.