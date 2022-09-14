UrduPoint.com

AIOU Organizes Seminar On Islamic Finance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2022 | 03:50 PM

AIOU organizes seminar on Islamic Finance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :A one-day faculty seminar on "Islamic Finance in the Present Era: Challenges and Prospects" was held at Allama Iqbal Open University, which was hosted by the Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies.

The seminar was attended by the faculty members of the university apart from the people from the field of Islamic banking.

This seminar was chaired by Prof. Dr. Mohiuddin Hashmi, Dean Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies while Dr. Ehab ElShami, Chancellor, American International Theism University Florida, USA was the guest speaker of the seminar.

The speakers said that the recent global financial crisis has provided an opportunity for Islamic finance to gain a foothold in the global market.

Dr. Ehab Elshami highlighted various aspects of the interest-free financial system in Islamic banking and shared his practical experiences in America.

He said that the aim of Islamic banking is not just to eliminate interest, but it is a complete economic system, and the western world is taking great interest in it.

Dean Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Prof. Dr. Mohiuddin Hashmi said that such activities have become indispensable for the development of Islamic finance in the country.

He said this seminar aims to highlight the various aspects of Islamic banking and to set the course of action for the future.

Dr. Muhyuddin Hashmi further said that to raise awareness among the people regarding various topics and issues, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr. Zia Ul- Qayyum has started organizing seminars, conferences, and symposiums in the university and this faculty seminar is a part of these series.

Dr. Ehab Elshami presented a gold medal to the Dean Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Professor Dr. Mohiuddin Hashmi, and Dr. Ghulam Shams ur Rahman for their academic services regarding the Islamic economics of the United States and for organizing seminars in this regard.

Related Topics

USA World Florida United States Allama Iqbal Open University Gold Market From Arab

Recent Stories

Federal, Provincial Govts working to provide relie ..

Federal, Provincial Govts working to provide relief to people in flood-affected ..

1 hour ago
 Ushna Shah gives important message to ‘men'

Ushna Shah gives important message to ‘men'

2 hours ago
 Iran wants close diplomatic ties with UAE

Iran wants close diplomatic ties with UAE

2 hours ago
 Pakistan v England T20Is - Schedule of media confe ..

Pakistan v England T20Is - Schedule of media conferences, training sessions and ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets President of the Europ ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets President of the European Council

3 hours ago
 In Support of Flood Victims, realme screened the F ..

In Support of Flood Victims, realme screened the Finale of Asia Cup 2022 at UCP ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.