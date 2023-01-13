UrduPoint.com

AIOU To Offer New Admissions Tomorrow

Published January 13, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) was commencing admissions of Spring 2023 semester (first phase), across the country including Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) tomorrow.

According to AIOU sources, the admissions of matriculation, middle-tech, intermediate, I.Com and certificate courses offered in the first phase will continue till February 21, 2023, while admissions in BS, MS, M.Phil and PhD programs will be open from January 15 to February 15, 2023.

Admissions in the second phase will be offered from March 1, which includes teacher training programs, associate degree (BA) and BS (ODL) programs. Students can also register themselves in offered courses.

It is pertinent to mention here that the AIOU is striving hard to ensure that no one is deprived of education. In this regard, the university has started a policy of free matriculation education for the people of Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and the merged tribal districts.

In addition, AIOU is the only university in the country which is providing free education to the disabled, prisoners and transgenders, and provides different scholarships to needy students. Students are advised to visit nearest regional offices for further details and scholarships.

Prospectus and admission application forms for all the programs will be available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) on January 15, 2022 and will also be available at the regional campuses and countrywide established prospectus sale points.

Admission in BS (face to face), MS/M.Phil and PhD programs can only be applied via online system whereas admission application forms for matriculation, intermediate and I.Com can be submitted manually as well as via online mode.

In case of online submission of admission application form, the candidates are not required to dispatch printed application form to the university.

