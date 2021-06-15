UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Election Commission Empowered Holding AJK Elections In Free, Fair Manner: PM AJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 08:17 PM

AJK Election Commission empowered holding AJK Elections in free, fair manner: PM AJK

Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday asserted that his government has made the AJK Election Commission powerful and vibrant for holding scheduled July 25 general elections of AJK Legislative Assembly in free, fair and an impartial manner

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday asserted that his government has made the AJK Election Commission powerful and vibrant for holding scheduled July 25 general elections of AJK Legislative Assembly in free, fair and an impartial manner.

Speaking on the floor of Legislative Assembly in the State metropolis on Tuesday he said the AJK Election Commission, besides holding general elections is responsible for conducting local bodies elections as well.

He said the developmental projects already included in the ADP (Annual Development Program), could not be given up at any cost.

Haider strongly denounced the negative and extremists propaganda on social media by the western countries about Islamic values ,Islamic culture and targeting the religious sentiments of the Muslims.

He expressed deep sense of shock and grief over the death of former member of AJK legislative Assembly Sardar Saghir Khan Chughtai who lost his life in a road accident near Azad Pattan plunging aboard his van in Jhelum river few days back and whom body could not be recovered so far despite continual hectic efforts by the State government.

Paying rich tributes to the departed soul Farooq Haider said that Sardar Sagheer was a man of principle who served the people of his constituency with missionary spirit.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan Social Media Road Accident Man Van Jhelum Azad Jammu And Kashmir July Muslim Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Ali Gohar's sloganeering led to rumpus in NA: Fawa ..

3 minutes ago

Biden-Putin Summit May Last Some 5 Hours, With 'No ..

3 minutes ago

Rain-wind thunderstorm in Kashmir, Punjab, Islamab ..

8 minutes ago

Putin's Press Conference in Geneva to Be Held Befo ..

8 minutes ago

US Allocates $2.5Bln in Farm Aid to Fill Gaps in E ..

8 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies 'E-Katc ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.