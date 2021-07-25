AJK general elections LA 45 Wadi 6: PTI candidate wins from two polling stations

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Abdul Majid Khan won from the two polling stations in Abbottabad with 409 votes for constituency LA 45 Wadi 6 Azad Jammu and Kashmir General Election 2021.

According to unofficial results, one polling station each for men and women was established in Abbottabad, the polling remained very peaceful, starting from 8 am and concluded on 5 am without any break.

The Kashmiri refugees and voters in Abbottabad were enthusiastic and excited, they were supporting their favourit candidates, they have also cast votes in favor of their favourit candidates.

Banners and flags were placed on the vehicles of supporters who were bringing the voters to the polling stations.

According to the unofficial results of polling stations No. 4 and 5 Abbottabad, PTI nominee Abdul Majid Khan secured 409 votes while independent candidate Abdul Nasser Khan got 239 votes and Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Noor Al Bari got only 27 votes.

PTI workers led by Khawaja Zahid, Sajjad Mir organized a rally after winning from the two polling station. It is pertinent that Abdul Majid Khan had also won the last elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir from the same constituency.