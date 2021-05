AJK govt advisor Zia Sardar dies of cardiac arrest

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) : May 09 (APP):Advisor to Azad Jamu Kashmir government Zia Sardar died of cardiac arrest in Islamabad on Sunday.

Funeral prayer of the departed soul, originally hailing from Hajeera SUB Division of Azad Jammu Kashmir, was offered at Jammu Kashmir house in Federal capital Sunday night.

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan had appointed Zia Sardar as Advisor to AJK Government in 2019.