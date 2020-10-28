AJK govt spends Rs. 45 bn on public welfare projects: AJK Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Wednesday said that his Government launched a comprehensive development programme for the socio economic uplift of the people.

He said the government have spent over Rs. 45 billion for the construction of roads and infrastructure throughout Azad Jammu Kashmir in last four year.

Addressing foundation stone laying ceremony of Rashian Mojhi road in Neelam valley district where he inaugurated reconditioning of 16 kilometer Neli to Lamnian road.

The Prime Minister said both the projects would be completed with the cost of over 720 Million rupees and after completion will provide better communication facilities to the people of the area.

He said it is for the first time that government has spent 45 billion rupees for the socio economic uplift of the people and projects were completed from Tao Butt to leepa and leepa to Haveli purely in view of the requirements of the people and without any political consideration.

He said government has implemented merit and has not compromised on the quality of the work of the projects completed by the government for the up uplift of the people of the state.

The Prime Minister said a new era of progress and prosperity has begun in Leepa and its surrounding areas with the completion of mega developmental projects and with the special package announced by the government to improve the living standard of the people of the area.

He said modern facilities have been extended at the door steps of the people of the rural areas under community infrastructure development programme and public welfare oriented projects were completed for the first time by the present government.

All the roads leading to the Pakistan were completed of international standard to boost tourism potential in the state and added that billion of rupees were projected from the allocated budget for the encouragement of those affected due to Indian forces firing.

He said we will present our achievement and performance before the people during the general election next year and they will judge our performance.

Earlier the Prime Minister was accorded warm and an enthusiastic welcome on his arrival from Jhelum Valley gate to Rashian.

