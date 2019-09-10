UrduPoint.com
AJK Observes Ashura With Renewed Pledge To Revive The Spirit Of Sacrifice Against Evil Forces

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 03:50 PM

AJK observes Ashura with renewed pledge to revive the spirit of sacrifice against evil forces

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) : Sep 10 (APP):, amidst exceptionally-beefed up security arrangements , the sanctified day of the global history and a unique icon of the supreme sacrifice, made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions for the cause of islam, Youm-e-Ashur was observed with reverence and solemnity in Azad Jammu Kashmir on Tuesday. This time, the day was observed with renewed pledge to fight against all types of tyrannical forces to accomplish the cherished mission in the light eternal message enshrined in the eminent sacrifices made by Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions.

The day dawned with special prayers by the faithfusl at all mosques and Imambargahs, with Nimaz-e-Fajar.

Alam, Zul'jinnah and Tazia processions were taken out from Imambargahs which culminated at their fixed spots after marching through their tradition routes in all ten district headquarters of AJK including Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Haveili, Hattiyan (Jhelum valley), Kotli, Bhimbher, Bagh, Sudahnoti, Rawalakot and Neelam valley besides all other major and small towns across the liberated territory.

A large number of social and political and religious organizations representing all sects of the society had established stalls and sabeels of juices and sweet water on the procession routes to facilitate the faithfuls in each and every nook and corner of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Ulema and Zakerin during the course of the procession delivered speeches highlighting the great essence of the day.

APP / AHR.

