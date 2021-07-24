AJK people to give mandate to PTI on July 25: Rashid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would win the elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on July 25.

Addressing a public gathering here outside Lal Haveli, the minister urged the people of AJK to come out from their houses in large number and give the mandate to the PTI as it was the only party which could change their fate, and give a crushing defeat to the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-N.

He said PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz was using unparliamentary language. She had already started raising a hue and cry that AJK elections would be rigged, which was totally against the facts. She should restrain from crying foul against the prime minister, he added.

The minister said the PTI would form the next government in the AJK.

He said the PTI government now had the only mission to address challenges of inflation and jobs for the youth.

Sheikh Rashid said, the mega projects like Diamer and Dasu dams would change the fate of Pakistan as around 5,000 megawatt cheap electricity would be available after their completion. The work on Dasu hydropower project would start soon, he added.

He said China was Pakistan's old friend and "we have strong bilateral relations." The Chinese ambassador, he said, had a special meeting with him on Eid.

About foreign policy, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to take the country forward with an open foreign policy. It was Imran Khan, who had raised the voice for the oppressed Kashmiris at all international fora.

Expressing his commitment and dedication for the welfare of residents of Rawalpindi, he said the Nullah Leh project would begin during the current year. The people would soon hear a good news regarding elevation of Waqar ul Nisa Girls College to a women university, he added.