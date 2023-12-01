AJK PM denies social media reports about abolishment of NTS system

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, while refuting the social media reports about the abolishment of the NTS system, has said that the NTS system was still in force and will continue in future as well.

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Dec 01 (APP) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, while refuting the social media reports about the abolishment of the NTS system, has said that the NTS system was still in force and will continue in future as well.

He stated this while addressing the AJK legislative assembly session in the State metropolis on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the AJK prime minister regrettably noted that on the basis of social media information, it was propagated that the government was scrapping the Recruitment Amendment Act. He said that nobody even bothered to fact check the source of information to ascertain whether it was real or fake.

Referring to fake news on social media and its impact on the society, he said that the government would not allow those spreading lies on social media to hold the society hostage. "Society has to stop the trend of being held hostage by lies peddled through the social media platforms," he said.

He said that today, favoritism, cronyism and nepotism had been completely eradicated through the legislation. "Now, those who are qualified and capable will be eligible to get government jobs", the PM said adding educated youth could not get jobs due to a litigation that has been pending in the court of law for the past two and a half years.

He said that merit would be ensured by all means no matter whether recruitments were made through the Public Service Commission or NTS.

He said that the government had spent 21 billion rupees during the last six months. He said that no one can raise a finger on the government. He said that the government didn't commit a single penny of corruption in it.

Terming the establishment of merit as his government's priority, he said that 26 secretaries were appointed by the government recently.

"Not a single appointment was made against the merit", he said.

The PM said that he had the privilege of not taking pension. " I am the second person after late Sardar Khalid Ibrahim Khan who refused to take pension".

He said that the assembly session was not being postponed for an indefinite period of time. "We are present in the House so long as the opposition wants to run its proceedings", the PM said, adding that being a two-time speaker of the Assembly he cannot even think of bulldozing the proceedings of the Assembly.

The PM said that he was ready to present himself for accountability. "I don't use government vehicles after 2 pm, I use my own vehicle for private functions", he said.

The AJK PM said that he would quit the job the day he realized that he was becoming a part of the status quo.

He said that negotiations with Action Committees were heading towards positive direction.

He said that the privileges of the Chairman Inspection Commission were not increased.

Meanwhile, members of the Jammu and Kashmir Action Committee led by Shaukat Nawaz Mir called on prime minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq.

During the meeting, the demands of the Action Committee and the steps taken by the Government of Azad Kashmir were discussed in detail.

While speaking to the members of the delegation, Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq said that he wanted the process of negotiations to be completed successfully.

Senior Minister Col. Retd Waqar Noor Chaudhry Arshad Hussain, Chairman Inspection Commission Pir Mazhar Saeed Advocate were also present in the meeting.