AJK PM informs leadership about Indian aggression on LOC.

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider Khan held a meeting with senior leaders of the Muslim league (N) and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Spokesperson Marium Aurangzeb at Kashmir House in Islamabad on Sunday.

This was stated in a hand out issued here by the (AJK) government.

They strongly condemned the continued lockdown and Indian forces repressions on innocent Kashmiris by the Indian forces in IOK.

They also condemned the unprovoked Indian forces firing from across the line of control on civil populations of Azad Kashmir and paid rich tributes to the firm determination demonstrated by them for facing the atrocities.

They also commended the courage and velour of the civilians living close to the LoC and facing the continued indiscriminate firing of Indian forces.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr.Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that Indian has intensified the reign of terror in occupied Kashmir and targeting the civil populations of Azad Kashmir to crush the freedom movement waged by the people of occupied Kashmir for attaining their fundamental right to self determination.

He urged upon the United Nations to take stock of Indian aggressions and help resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions.

He appreciated the policies implemented by PM of AJK for the socio economic wellbeing of the Kashmiris and added that record developmental works were completed during the four and half year of the government and revolutionary steps were taken for the overall development of the state.

He particularly referred to the timely steps taken by the government to control the corona pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, AJK PM said that after coming into power, steps were taken for the supremacy of law and the constitutions and implemented merit in accordance with the party manifesto.

He said Kashmir issue was the foremost priority before the government and serious steps were taken in this direction.

He said brute Indian forces have cordoned off the entire occupied Kashmir since 5 August last year to crush the freedom movement and even United Nations observer missions were also targeted by the Indian forces .

He expressed the hope that Muslim league (N) will again come into power in view of performance of his government.