AJK PM Lays Foundation Stone Of Two Projects Worth Over One Billion Rupee

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 07:10 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday visited Neelum valley district and laid down the foundation stone of two projects including 37-km long road from Athmuqam to Kail and the Model College Kundal Shahi project costing Rs 900 million and Rs 130 million respectively.

He also inaugurated two bridges at Paltry and Dhudniyal area of Neelum valley. The cabinet members including Sardar Mir Akbar Khan, Col. Rtd. Waqar Noor and Ahmed Raza Qadri were also accompanied with the prime minister.

The premier, while talking to media on the occasion, said that he came to express his solidarity with the people living along the LOC who were bravely steadfast against Indian aggression and have given unprecedented sacrifices while remaining shoulder to shoulder with PAK-Army.

He said that his government has allocated projects worth billions of rupees in the budget for the people of Neelum valley, adding that he also came to announce special package for the people of Neelum valley.

Earlier, he was warmly received by the people of area and the students of Kundal Shahi College. They also informed the PM about their issues and the common students.

Farooq Haider on the occasion directed the authorities concerned to complete all the ongoing projects within the stipulated time and warned that no delaying tactics would be tolerated in this regard.

