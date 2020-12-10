UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK PM Pays Tribute To Martyred Soldiers On LOC

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

AJK PM pays tribute to martyred soldiers on LOC

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Thursday paid rich tributes to Pakistani soldiers Lance Naik Tariq and Sepoy Muhammad Zaroof who embraced 'Shahadat' as a result of Indian firing on line of control at Khuiratta Sector in Azad Kashmir.

He, in a statement, paid glowing tributes to Pakistan armed forces for defending the geographical frontiers of the country and giving a befitting response to the Indian forces on the line of control (LoC).

He assured that Kashmiri living along the LoC were ready to offer any kind of sacrifice along with Pakistan armed forces to give a resolute response to the aggressor in the wake of any threat posed to our territorial integrity.

Meanwhile, the prime minister held a meeting with the former Prime Minister Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan at his residence in Kotli and discussed the latest situation prevailing in the occupied Kashmir.

They strongly condemned the Indian forces' atrocities and gruesome human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

Both the leaders called upon the international community to bring an end to the continued military siege and lockdown imposed by the Indian government in occupied Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Firing Prime Minister Line Of Control Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan Resolute Kotli Khuiratta Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government

Recent Stories

UAE, Indonesia discuss strengthening parliamentary ..

20 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Takes Over Command Of Multinational ..

1 hour ago

Turkmenistan Intends To Continue Providing Humanit ..

1 hour ago

Turkmenistan Took Part In The High-level Un Event

1 hour ago

Realme brings a gift from another planet for its f ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs showcases information security exper ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.