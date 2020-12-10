AJK PM pays tribute to martyred soldiers on LOC

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Thursday paid rich tributes to Pakistani soldiers Lance Naik Tariq and Sepoy Muhammad Zaroof who embraced 'Shahadat' as a result of Indian firing on line of control at Khuiratta Sector in Azad Kashmir.

He, in a statement, paid glowing tributes to Pakistan armed forces for defending the geographical frontiers of the country and giving a befitting response to the Indian forces on the line of control (LoC).

He assured that Kashmiri living along the LoC were ready to offer any kind of sacrifice along with Pakistan armed forces to give a resolute response to the aggressor in the wake of any threat posed to our territorial integrity.

Meanwhile, the prime minister held a meeting with the former Prime Minister Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan at his residence in Kotli and discussed the latest situation prevailing in the occupied Kashmir.

They strongly condemned the Indian forces' atrocities and gruesome human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

Both the leaders called upon the international community to bring an end to the continued military siege and lockdown imposed by the Indian government in occupied Kashmir.