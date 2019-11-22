AJK President lauds Turkish Parliament, international students for their support to Kashmir cause, end to Indian tyranny

President Azad Jammu & Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan, has lauded the Turkish Parliament and Parliamentarians for consistent support for the resolution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute and expressing serious concern over India government's illegal and unilateral steps of 5 August 2019 and security lockdown since then

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :President Azad Jammu & Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan, has lauded the Turkish Parliament and Parliamentarians for consistent support for the resolution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute and expressing serious concern over India government's illegal and unilateral steps of 5 August 2019 and security lockdown since then.

The Turkish Parliament, he said, recognized the humanitarian and human rights dimensions of the Kashmir crisis, a statement received here Friday from Ankara said.� The President made these remarks during his meeting at the Turkish Grand National Assembly with the renowned Turkish Parliamentarian, Ali Sahin, who is Chairman of Pakistan-Turkey Parliamentary Friendship Group.

He also thanked President Erdogan for raising the Jammu & Kashmir issue with full conviction during his address before the United Nations General Assembly in September this year.

"The people of Jammu & Kashmir and Pakistan are beholden to the Turkish President and the Turkish nation for speaking up for the rights of the Kashmiris and supporting multi-lateral diplomacy for resolving this issue," he said.� Ali Sahin said that Pakistan and Turkey enjoyed strong fraternal bonds and as the Chairman of the Pakistan-Turkey Parliamentary Friendship Association, he would continue to raise the plight of the Kashmiri people at different national and regional forums.� The president AJK also thanked Turkey for hosting an international conference on Jammu & Kashmir which was attended by high-level Turkish representatives and attracted expertise from all over the world.� The conference's deliberations he said, would also guide us in identifying pathways to realization of right-to self-determination of the Kashmiris, conflict resolution and peace.

The President reiterated his proposal that Turkey could pursue humanitarian diplomacy vis-�-vis the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K) and play a constructive role as a facilitator and mediator.� "Kashmir is the most serious problem the world is facing today. Indian government's military operations and insatiable zest for the brutalization of the occupied territory is driven by neo-fascist doctrine of�Hindutva�which threatens not only the Kashmiris but also Pakistan and Muslims in India," he said.� Later in the day, the President addressed a group of international students studying at various Turkish universities.

The event was hosted by Asma Kopru International Student Association.

The President, in his remarks said that islam was a religion of peace and Muslims were suffering today because they were divided. The Muslim civilization was a formidable force for several centuries but because of colonialism and political instability following the de-colonization, their collective strength was undermined.� He said new face of renaissance and revival in the Muslim nations had started, and cooperation among them was becoming a new trend.

Organizations like Asma Kopru were playing the role of a catalyst in this endeavour.

The people in the IOJ&K were being targeted because of their identity, he said, adding that the Muslim population was at the mercy of the 900,000 Indian occupation forces who were killing, blinding, detaining and torturing thousands of people.

He said the International community should put critical pressure on India to stop its oppression in IOJ&K.

He said the youth all around the world should put pressure on all international forums like UN Security Council, United Nations General Assembly and Human Rights Council through national parliaments to take decisions to stop the ongoing carnage of the Muslims in Kashmir, and to explore space for political and diplomatic solution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute.

The President thanked the international media and parliamentarians for effectively raising the plight of the Kashmiris.� The students who interacted freely with the President expressed their resolve that they would raise their voices for the protection of the human rights of the Kashmiri people and for the resolution of the dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.�The President also met the Chairman of the Asma Kopru, and its board Members. The Chairman and Board Members informed the President regarding the humanitarian work being done by its affiliates in several countries around the world, including Pakistan. They also support international students from developing countries studying at the Turkish universities.

The President commended the valuable work being done by Asma Kopru and its support for the Jammu & Kashmir cause.