UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK President Seeks Inventive Solution For Combating Food Inflation

Muhammad Irfan 19 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 07:09 PM

AJK president seeks inventive solution for combating food inflation

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir President, Sardar Masood Tuesday urged the universities and research institutions to explore responses to catastrophes directly impinging on food security in the post-Covid-19 period

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The Azad Jammu and Kashmir President, Sardar Masood Tuesday urged the universities and research institutions to explore responses to catastrophes directly impinging on food security in the post-Covid-19 period.

"The universities specializing in agriculture should recommend the ways and means to mitigate the impacts of food inflation," he asserted.

In his opening remarks at a webinar on "Food Security Challenges during Covid-19" organized by the University of Poonch, Rawalakot, Azad Jammu Kashmir, he expressed his hope that the impacts of food inflation, especially of wheat flour, sugar, fresh milk, eggs, and other staple items in the low-income population of rural and urban would be mitigated.

While stressing the needed to create a durable interface between health and food systems, real-time authentic data generation and further improvement in governance, he said that a multi-departmental Preparedness and Response Strategy to be implemented in collaboration with the private sector and civil society must be hammered out.

Expressing concern over the huge pressures put by the Covid-19 pandemic on both health and food systems, President Masood Khan said the food prices have risen by 38 percent across the globe while the price of wheat, which is a staple in Pakistan, had increased by 28 percent.

"By and large, food supply in Azad Kashmir has been smooth because of the decisions taken by the governments of Pakistan and AJK," he said adding,most of Azad Kashmir's food supplies - wheat, flour, sugar, pulses, vegetables, and fruits came from Pakistan.

He said that despite relief programmers, citizens have gone through periods of economic hardship that linger on.

During strict lockdown after the first wave of the pandemic, the governments of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir, philanthropists and charity organizations had stepped forward to supply essential food items to the families of daily wagers and seasonal workers while hoarding and price gouging by retailers, especially of wheat and sugar, were effectively monitored and penalized.

Sardar Masood Khan said that the governance to deal with the pandemic has saved hundreds of thousands of lives in Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir. The State president remarked that throughout this pandemic, coronavirus patients have relied heavily on herbs and spices, in addition to allopathic prescriptions, to treat their disease. Researchers through clinical trials can establish the medicinal value of herbs that are collected mostly by herders and nomads in Azad Kashmir.

"It would be also worthwhile to seek informed opinion of agronomists about the cumulative effect of the current or projected pandemics on fragile economies so that remedial measures could be taken beforehand. As we know from experience, febrile activity following an outbreak contributes to uncertainty and panic," he asserted.

The President said that the overarching objective of our government and academia is to enhance food security of Azad Kashmir and Pakistan and make our agricultural sector sustainable for meeting future challenges. Timely actions, he maintained, have been taken to avert a national food and nutrition emergency.

"Let's take collective mitigation actions, in cooperation with the international actors and institutions, to keep our health and food systems functional," President Khan concluded. Ends / APP / AHR.

Related Topics

Pakistan Civil Society Agriculture Jammu Price Rawalakot Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Government Wheat Flour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EPA’s programme set to propel regional publishin ..

13 minutes ago

IUB Publication Society conducts international web ..

5 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Offers to Increase Number of Ukrainian A ..

5 minutes ago

Hindus protest against India's delay in probe of 1 ..

6 minutes ago

Arid Varsity become member of SCO Agricultural Uni ..

6 minutes ago

Rehman urges UN to probe if Covid-19 s a man-made ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.