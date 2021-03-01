UrduPoint.com
AJK Prime Minister For Promotion Of Science Education Harmonious To The Need Of Modern Age

Mon 01st March 2021 | 08:41 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Monday emphasized the need of the promotion of science education harmonious to the need of the modern age to successfully meet the challenges the world was facing with

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Monday emphasized the need of the promotion of science education harmonious to the need of the modern age to successfully meet the challenges the world was facing with.

Speaking at a ceremony in the State metropolis, he said "education is the key to progress and prosperity of any nation and AJK government has taken revolutionary steps for the promotion of education in the state.

He urged the students to strictly follow the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) for salvation here and hereafter.

Haider said the culture of inducting teachers on political grounds had been abolished by the government as the transparent selection process through NTS was introduced for the recruitment of teachers to appoint the eligible persons in the education department.

The AJK PM said that transparent Public Service Commission was also established to extend government service to educated and eligible persons.

He urged the parents to maintain close liaison with the teachers to receive feedback about the academic skills and performance of the offspring regularly.

Farooq Haider said that we will have to move collectively as one nation for the overall development of the country and to achieve the cherished goal of progress and prosperity.

