Accountability Court Adjourns Former CM Exemption From Appearance Case
Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2025 | 11:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Special Accountability Court Rawalpindi has sought arguments from the prosecution on the petition for permanent exemption from appearance of former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi in the Takht Pari forest land case.
Judge Ijaz Ali has adjourned the hearing until October 02 on the request for time from the NAB prosecutor.
During the hearing, Chaudhry Pervez Elahi's lawyer requested exemption from appearance for one day on medical grounds, which the court approved, and adjourned the hearing until October 02 for the NAB prosecutor's arguments on the permanent exemption petition.
It may be recalled that previously, the Accountability Court had dismissed Chaudhry Pervez Elahi's petition for permanent exemption from appearance, which he challenged in the High Court, where the Rawalpindi High Court Division Bench declared the Accountability Court's decision regarding the dismissal of exemption from appearance null and void and directed the Accountability Court to decide again in accordance with the law.
Recent Stories
Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed condole with Prime Minister of Cuba on pa ..
Following President's directives, UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation for 119 ..
Automechanika Dubai to connect African buyers with global suppliers
European Commission proposes suspension of trade concessions with Israel, sancti ..
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on Indian Ambassador
MoF discusses latest financial, economic developments in UAE with IMF
Fujairah witnesses first drone cargo flight from civilian airport to offshore pl ..
Fujairah Crown Prince visits Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library
Arab youth capable of shaping ideas, turning innovations into achievements for p ..
President of Kazakhstan receives Chairman of UAE General Authority of Islamic Af ..
UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves National Policy for Econom ..
ADIA publishes 2024 Review
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SPSC announces final result of various post1 minute ago
-
RDA holds meeting to welcome new officers, review development projects1 minute ago
-
NA panel slams NHA absence, reviews Police misconduct & postal reforms1 minute ago
-
Accountability court adjourns former CM exemption from appearance case1 minute ago
-
President Zardari arrives in Urumqi1 minute ago
-
Jam Khan reviews flood situation in Kotri Barrage21 minutes ago
-
Gwadar Port Authority & QESCO unite to resolve electricity crisis21 minutes ago
-
CM visits flood-affected areas of Ahmadpur Sharqia to review rescue, relief operations31 minutes ago
-
AJK Parliamentary delegation calls on NA Speaker, urges unified stance on Kashmir31 minutes ago
-
Girl killed over marriage dispute31 minutes ago
-
Court to decide on petition against egg-thrower after reviewing record31 minutes ago
-
Medical camp in Moza Harsa Sheikh provides relief to flood victims in Chiniot31 minutes ago