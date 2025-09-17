Accountability court adjourns former CM exemption from appearance case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Special Accountability Court Rawalpindi has sought arguments from the prosecution on the petition for permanent exemption from appearance of former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi in the Takht Pari forest land case.

Judge Ijaz Ali has adjourned the hearing until October 02 on the request for time from the NAB prosecutor.

During the hearing, Chaudhry Pervez Elahi's lawyer requested exemption from appearance for one day on medical grounds, which the court approved, and adjourned the hearing until October 02 for the NAB prosecutor's arguments on the permanent exemption petition.

It may be recalled that previously, the Accountability Court had dismissed Chaudhry Pervez Elahi's petition for permanent exemption from appearance, which he challenged in the High Court, where the Rawalpindi High Court Division Bench declared the Accountability Court's decision regarding the dismissal of exemption from appearance null and void and directed the Accountability Court to decide again in accordance with the law.