NA panel slams NHA absence, reviews Police misconduct & postal reforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The National Assembly Standing Committee on Communications on Wednesday expressed strong concern over the repeated absence of National Highway Authority (NHA) officials, urging action under parliamentary rules.

At its 13th meeting, chaired by MNA Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, the Committee termed the officials’ absence a disregard for parliamentary proceedings and deferred NHA related agenda items.

Committee members unanimously condemned the repeated, unnotified absence of the NHA Secretary and Chairman, urging the Chairman to take action over what they termed a disregard for parliamentary proceedings.

It was emphasized that Parliament represents the voice of the nation, and that last-minute notifications or failure to attend meetings undermines its authority and credibility.

The meeting notice had been duly issued on September 10, 2025, with sufficient intimation time to the Ministry.

However, no prior communication regarding the prime minister’s directives or the officials' unavailability was received until just a day before the meeting, by which time all Committee Members had already arrived in Islamabad. The Committee highlighted that under Rules 227(3) and 227(4) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007, it holds the authority to summon individuals using civil court powers. The matter could also be referred to the Speaker, the House, or the Privilege Committee for further action.

However, in view of the Prime Minister's official directives copies of which were submitted to the Committee , the Members of the Committee resolved to defer the agenda items related to the NHA to the next meeting.

The Inspector General (IG) of the National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) briefed the Committee on a recent incident involving public manhandling by a Motorway Police officer. The Committee was informed that immediate disciplinary action had been initiated, the officer in question was suspended, found guilty following an internal inquiry, and show-cause notice has been issued. The IG assured that the dismissal process is underway and will be finalized within weeks, upon completion of necessary legal and departmental formalities. He further informed the Committee that a new Code of Conduct for Motorway Police officers has recently been introduced to Bev prevent such incidents in the future.

A Committee Member raised concern over similar incidents circulating on social media, emphasizing that a show-cause notice alone is insufficient and demanded that the officer's dismissal notification be formally shared with the Committee.

The Member also brought to attention another alleged case involving the manhandling of a family traveling from Sukkur to Multan during late-night hours. In response, the IG committed to thoroughly investigate the matter and report back in the next meeting.

The Committee also recommended that speed limit caution signboards be installed more frequently along motorways to discourage over-speeding, rather than placing them at selective locations. Appreciating the overall performance of the Motorway Police, the Committee further recommended that their salaries be brought at par with those of the Punjab Police to boost morale and ensure professionalism.

The Director General of Pakistan Post briefed the Standing Committee on the organization’s mandate, strategic objectives, operational structure, business model, financial performance, and regional comparisons.

He also presented short- and long-term plans aimed at modernizing! the institution and enhancing its service delivery.

During the meeting, a Committee Member raised concerns regarding systemic weaknesses, including the issuance of postage stamps without serial numbers citing it as a significant administrative lapse that creates opportunities for corruption. Delays in the disbursement of insurance cheques were also criticized, with Members noting that such inefficiencies open the door for unethical practices. The Member highlighted the fraud incident in Sukkur and requested an update on the actions taken, to be presented at the next meeting. In light of ongoing issues with insurance services, the Committee directed that the Postal Life Insurance Company be invited to the next session to brief Members on its MOUs, insurance policies, and the number of cheques issued this year, along with supporting documentation.

The Committee further instructed Pakistan Post to submit a proposed Bill or amendments to the Pakistan Post Office Act, 1898, aligning it with modern-day needs and public-private partnership models. Additionally, the Committee was briefed on the number of Pakistan Post rest houses nationwide and the revenue generated from them, and a detailed report was asked to be presented in the next meeting.

The Committee unanimously appreciated the leadership of the Chairman of the Standing Committee for ensuring equal representation and consideration of all provinces in Parliamentary Oversight.

The meeting was attended by the Members of the Standing Committee, including Haji Jamal Shah Kakar, Akhtar Bibi, Muhammad Azhar Khan Laghari, Dr. Darshan, Nazir Ahmed Bhugio, Syed Ayaz Ali Shah Sheerazi, Ramesh Lal, Muhammad Usman Badini, and Hameed Hussain, all Members of the National Assembly (MNAs). Syed Waseem Hussain and Syed Abrar Ali Shah, MNAs and movers of a Calling Attention Notice and a legislative Bill respectively, also participated in the proceedings. Gul Asghar Khan, Parliamentary Secretary for Communications, was also present at the meeting.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Communications and representatives from affiliated departments were present as well.

APP/tsw-szm