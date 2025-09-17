Open Menu

RDA Holds Meeting To Welcome New Officers, Review Development Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2025 | 11:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) held an important meeting on Wednesday to welcome newly appointed officers and review the progress of key ongoing development projects.

The meeting was chaired by RDA Director General (DG) Kinza Murtaza.

Addressing the gathering, Kinza Murtaza emphasized the importance of strictly following government policies to meet the objectives of the Authority.

She stressed the need for dedication, honesty, and sincerity in addressing public grievances and fulfilling the responsibilities of public servants. "Our Primary responsibility is to solve the problems of the general public by adhering to rules and regulations."

The RDA DG directed the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP\&TE) Directorate to enhance public awareness on building and zoning regulations.

She also urged the Directorate to take stringent actions against illegal housing schemes, unauthorized constructions, and unregulated commercial activities.

“We must act firmly and impartially to ensure compliance and protect the public interest,” she added.

Kinza Murtaza also reviewed major infrastructure projects, including the Ring Road Project and Nullah Lai Expressway, calling for accelerated work on these initiatives.

She instructed the Engineering Directorate to speed up the execution of ongoing projects and extend working hours where required to reduce inconvenience to the public. "Where there are no physical obstacles, work must progress without delay," she emphasized.

The DG concluded by reiterating that providing relief to the public should remain the RDA's highest priority.

The meeting was attended by Additional Director General Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Chief Engineer Muhammad Anwar Baran, Chief Planner Muhammad Tahir Meo, and other senior RDA officials.

