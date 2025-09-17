SPSC Announces Final Result Of Various Post
September 17, 2025
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) announces final results for various posts, and 26 candidates declared successful.
According to result, the SPSC has declared the final results for the posts of Malaria Superintendent (BPS-16) in the Health Department and Instructor/Lecturer (BPS-17) in Physics and Fine Art.
The posts in the Health Department were advertised under Advertisement No. 01/2024, while those in the school education and Literacy Department (SELD) were announced under Advertisement No. 03/2023.
The pre-interview written test results were announced in August 2025, while interviews were conducted in September 2025.
For the post of Malaria Superintendent (BPS-16) in the Health Department, seven candidates were declared successful against the available seats including four candidates on rural and three on urban Quota. Those who qualified, in order of merit, include Mr. Umair Hameed, Ms. Tayaba, Mr. Rashid Ali, Ms. Dua, Ms. Sania Raj, Ms. Rashda Parveen, and Ms. Sidra.
Similarly, results for the post of Instructor/Lecturer (BPS-17) in Physics discipline in SELD have also been finalized.
Nine male candidates qualified, including five rural and four urban. Mr. Aasim Aijaz secured the top position, while Mr. Syed Muhammad Shahan Hyder, Mr. Muhammad Aashib, Mr. Mansoor Ahmed, Mr. Muhammad Muzammil, Mr. Adil Khan, Mr. Moin Ahmed, Mr. Farhan Ahmed Khan, and Mr. Rab Nawaz were also declared successful.
In the discipline of Fine Art, 10 candidates were recommended against the sanctioned posts. In the male category, the successful candidates include Mr. Moharm Ali, Mr. Mir Sabir Ali, Mr. Babar Rehman, Mr. Saeed Ahmed, and Mr. Imran Ahmed, while in the female category, Ms. Nazia Yaqoob, Ms. Rabail, Ms. Nazia, Ms. Numrah Ghohar Nayab, and Ms. Bushra qualified. Out of the 19 advertised posts in Fine Art, 10 have been filled five male rural, three female rural, and two female on urban Quota.
The Commission emphasized that all constitutional policies adopted in Sindh Province were strictly followed during the recruitment process. The final results, along with detailed marks obtained by the qualified candidates, have been uploaded on the official SPSC website
