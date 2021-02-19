AJK Revenue Minister Farooq Sikandar's Resignation Accepted
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 10:59 PM
AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Friday accepted resignation of his dissident Minister for Revenue Sardar Farooq Sikandar Khan
MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) : AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Friday accepted resignation of his dissident Minister for Revenue Sardar Farooq Sikandar Khan.
According to a notification issued by AJK Services and General Administration Department (Cabinet Division), the Prime Minister accepted the resignation under Article-14(3) of AJK Interim Constitution 1974.
Farooq Sikandar is the son of ex-President and ex-Prime Minister of AJK Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan, who had recently parted ways from the PML-N (AJK Chapter).