AJK Revenue Minister Farooq Sikandar's Resignation Accepted

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 10:59 PM

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Friday accepted resignation of his dissident Minister for Revenue Sardar Farooq Sikandar Khan

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) : AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Friday accepted resignation of his dissident Minister for Revenue Sardar Farooq Sikandar Khan.

According to a notification issued by AJK Services and General Administration Department (Cabinet Division), the Prime Minister accepted the resignation under Article-14(3) of AJK Interim Constitution 1974.

Farooq Sikandar is the son of ex-President and ex-Prime Minister of AJK Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan, who had recently parted ways from the PML-N (AJK Chapter).

