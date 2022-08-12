AJK SC orders govt to assist EC for holding free, fair LB polls

The Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir on Friday ordered the AJK government to provide required assistance to the AJK Election Commission for holding local body (LB) elections in a free, fair and transparent manner

MIRPUR (AJK) (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 12th Aug, 2022 ):The Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir on Friday ordered the AJK government to provide required assistance to the AJK Election Commission for holding local body (LB) elections in a free, fair and transparent manner.

The apex court, in its verdict over a case titled 'Robekar Addalat v/s AJK Government', observed,"Concerned authorized government departments are bound, under Section 5 of Azad Jammu Kashmir Elections Act 2010, to furnish the AJK Election Commissioner and the Commission with required assistance for holding of the civic polls in the state in free, fair and transparent manner."On the court's instructions, Assistant Election Commissioner of Mirpur district Arshad Mahmood submitted the official notification of the schedule of LB polls to be held on September 28.