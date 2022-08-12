UrduPoint.com

AJK SC Orders Govt To Assist EC For Holding Free, Fair LB Polls

Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2022 | 09:27 PM

AJK SC orders govt to assist EC for holding free, fair LB polls

The Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir on Friday ordered the AJK government to provide required assistance to the AJK Election Commission for holding local body (LB) elections in a free, fair and transparent manner

MIRPUR (AJK) (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 12th Aug, 2022 ):The Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir on Friday ordered the AJK government to provide required assistance to the AJK Election Commission for holding local body (LB) elections in a free, fair and transparent manner.

The apex court, in its verdict over a case titled 'Robekar Addalat v/s AJK Government', observed,"Concerned authorized government departments are bound, under Section 5 of Azad Jammu Kashmir Elections Act 2010, to furnish the AJK Election Commissioner and the Commission with required assistance for holding of the civic polls in the state in free, fair and transparent manner."On the court's instructions, Assistant Election Commissioner of Mirpur district Arshad Mahmood submitted the official notification of the schedule of LB polls to be held on September 28.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Supreme Court Election Commission Of Pakistan Jammu Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir September Government Court

Recent Stories

Stock markets still buoyed by US inflation data

Stock markets still buoyed by US inflation data

7 minutes ago
 Spain, Portugal hail Berlin call for Europe gas li ..

Spain, Portugal hail Berlin call for Europe gas link

7 minutes ago
 Two cops dismissed from service in accused escape ..

Two cops dismissed from service in accused escape case

7 minutes ago
 30 illegal structures demolished on Dhamtoor Bypas ..

30 illegal structures demolished on Dhamtoor Bypass Road

10 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan asks parliamentari ..

Election Commission of Pakistan asks parliamentarians to submit asset details by ..

10 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court stays recruitment process in ..

Islamabad High Court stays recruitment process in Pakistan Post

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.