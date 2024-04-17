AJK TEVTA, Islamic Relief signs terms of partnership

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority(TEVTA) and Islamic Relief have signed terms of partnership in a ceremony held here on Wednesday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Technical education & Vocational Training Authority(TEVTA) and Islamic Relief have signed terms of partnership in a ceremony held here on Wednesday.

The Area In charge of Islamic Relief Zishan Maqbool and Principal District Coordinator TEVTA Zahid Ali Qamer formally signed the terms of partnership (TOP) in this regard.

The signing ceremony was attended by the officials of TEVTA and Islamic Relief, besides, Chairman TEVTA Ch. Muhammad Farid was also present on the occasion.

The basic objective of the agreement is to impart training facilities of skill development to destitute families and orphans and provide them better opportunities of employment to live a better life. ‘

Zishan Maqbool gave a detailed briefing regarding the different projects launched and completed by Islamic Relief in Azad Kashmir and particularly in Muzaffarabad District and thanked TEVTA officials for their assistance and cooperation.

Speaking on the occasion Chairman of AJK TEVTA said that in view of the present situation of the country which is facing enormous issues including the unemployment and inflation and in this connection there was the only solution to induce the youth and unemployed people towards the skill development in order to eradicate poverty and unemployment and meet the demands of the new era, he added.

While underscoring the modern avenues of different hi-tech skills including the trend of it, the Chairman stressed upon the youth to utilize their energy for positively and enable themselves to become beneficial and useful citizens and also thanked to Islamic Relief for its welfare efforts in Azad Kashmir and extended his full cooperation for its future projects in

the region.