AJK TEVTA, Islamic Relief Signs Terms Of Partnership
Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2024 | 10:29 PM
The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority(TEVTA) and Islamic Relief have signed terms of partnership in a ceremony held here on Wednesday
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Technical education & Vocational Training Authority(TEVTA) and Islamic Relief have signed terms of partnership in a ceremony held here on Wednesday.
The Area In charge of Islamic Relief Zishan Maqbool and Principal District Coordinator TEVTA Zahid Ali Qamer formally signed the terms of partnership (TOP) in this regard.
The signing ceremony was attended by the officials of TEVTA and Islamic Relief, besides, Chairman TEVTA Ch. Muhammad Farid was also present on the occasion.
The basic objective of the agreement is to impart training facilities of skill development to destitute families and orphans and provide them better opportunities of employment to live a better life. ‘
Zishan Maqbool gave a detailed briefing regarding the different projects launched and completed by Islamic Relief in Azad Kashmir and particularly in Muzaffarabad District and thanked TEVTA officials for their assistance and cooperation.
Speaking on the occasion Chairman of AJK TEVTA said that in view of the present situation of the country which is facing enormous issues including the unemployment and inflation and in this connection there was the only solution to induce the youth and unemployed people towards the skill development in order to eradicate poverty and unemployment and meet the demands of the new era, he added.
While underscoring the modern avenues of different hi-tech skills including the trend of it, the Chairman stressed upon the youth to utilize their energy for positively and enable themselves to become beneficial and useful citizens and also thanked to Islamic Relief for its welfare efforts in Azad Kashmir and extended his full cooperation for its future projects in
the region.
Recent Stories
Sindh govt to introduce non-formal education system to facilitate 2 million out ..
Croatia votes in high numbers after bitter PM-president fight
Mayor Karachi imposes rain emergency in view of rain forecast: COO KWSC
Volcano erupts in Indonesia, alert level raised to highest point
PUAN hosts first-ever Accessibility and Inclusion Job Fair
Seven terrorists attempting to infiltrate Pak-Afghan border killed in North Wazi ..
Oil prices slide, stocks diverge
FM Dar, Czech counterpart discuss bilateral issues, reaffirm to promote cooperat ..
AD Environment inspects 10 brick kilns
Khanzada calls for better public service delivery
Uzbek envoy invites FPCCI leadership to attend Tashkent Int'l Investment forum
Women development imperative for sustainable economic prosperity: Lansana Wonneh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh govt to introduce non-formal education system to facilitate 2 million out of school children5 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi imposes rain emergency in view of rain forecast: COO KWSC6 minutes ago
-
PUAN hosts first-ever Accessibility and Inclusion Job Fair5 minutes ago
-
Seven terrorists attempting to infiltrate Pak-Afghan border killed in North Waziristan5 minutes ago
-
FM Dar, Czech counterpart discuss bilateral issues, reaffirm to promote cooperation5 minutes ago
-
AD Environment inspects 10 brick kilns5 minutes ago
-
Khanzada calls for better public service delivery5 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms significance of Pak-Turkmenistan longstanding, historic ties46 minutes ago
-
Two robbers gang busted46 minutes ago
-
Akhunzada Chattan remains safe in bomb attack46 minutes ago
-
Faisal Gandapur issued notice over violation of election code of conduct1 hour ago
-
Response received by PM at int'l level - a new milestone in foreign policy: Atta Tarar1 hour ago