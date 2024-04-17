Open Menu

AJK TEVTA, Islamic Relief Signs Terms Of Partnership

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2024 | 10:29 PM

AJK TEVTA, Islamic Relief signs terms of partnership

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority(TEVTA) and Islamic Relief have signed terms of partnership in a ceremony held here on Wednesday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Technical education & Vocational Training Authority(TEVTA) and Islamic Relief have signed terms of partnership in a ceremony held here on Wednesday.

The Area In charge of Islamic Relief Zishan Maqbool and Principal District Coordinator TEVTA Zahid Ali Qamer formally signed the terms of partnership (TOP) in this regard.

The signing ceremony was attended by the officials of TEVTA and Islamic Relief, besides, Chairman TEVTA Ch. Muhammad Farid was also present on the occasion.

The basic objective of the agreement is to impart training facilities of skill development to destitute families and orphans and provide them better opportunities of employment to live a better life. ‘

Zishan Maqbool gave a detailed briefing regarding the different projects launched and completed by Islamic Relief in Azad Kashmir and particularly in Muzaffarabad District and thanked TEVTA officials for their assistance and cooperation.

Speaking on the occasion Chairman of AJK TEVTA said that in view of the present situation of the country which is facing enormous issues including the unemployment and inflation and in this connection there was the only solution to induce the youth and unemployed people towards the skill development in order to eradicate poverty and unemployment and meet the demands of the new era, he added.

While underscoring the modern avenues of different hi-tech skills including the trend of it, the Chairman stressed upon the youth to utilize their energy for positively and enable themselves to become beneficial and useful citizens and also thanked to Islamic Relief for its welfare efforts in Azad Kashmir and extended his full cooperation for its future projects in

the region.

Related Topics

Education Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir Agreement Top Employment

Recent Stories

Sindh govt to introduce non-formal education syste ..

Sindh govt to introduce non-formal education system to facilitate 2 million out ..

5 minutes ago
 Croatia votes in high numbers after bitter PM-pres ..

Croatia votes in high numbers after bitter PM-president fight

5 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi imposes rain emergency in view of ra ..

Mayor Karachi imposes rain emergency in view of rain forecast: COO KWSC

6 minutes ago
 Volcano erupts in Indonesia, alert level raised to ..

Volcano erupts in Indonesia, alert level raised to highest point

6 minutes ago
 PUAN hosts first-ever Accessibility and Inclusion ..

PUAN hosts first-ever Accessibility and Inclusion Job Fair

5 minutes ago
 Seven terrorists attempting to infiltrate Pak-Afgh ..

Seven terrorists attempting to infiltrate Pak-Afghan border killed in North Wazi ..

5 minutes ago
Oil prices slide, stocks diverge

Oil prices slide, stocks diverge

5 minutes ago
 FM Dar, Czech counterpart discuss bilateral issues ..

FM Dar, Czech counterpart discuss bilateral issues, reaffirm to promote cooperat ..

5 minutes ago
 AD Environment inspects 10 brick kilns

AD Environment inspects 10 brick kilns

5 minutes ago
 Khanzada calls for better public service delivery

Khanzada calls for better public service delivery

5 minutes ago
 Uzbek envoy invites FPCCI leadership to attend Tas ..

Uzbek envoy invites FPCCI leadership to attend Tashkent Int'l Investment forum

46 minutes ago
 Women development imperative for sustainable econo ..

Women development imperative for sustainable economic prosperity: Lansana Wonneh

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan