Akbar Malik Assumes Charge As Acting Director Programmes PTV

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 11:05 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Akbar Malik, a senior officer of Pakistan Television Corporation, has been posted as Acting Director Programmes.

He has assumed charge of his post at ptv Headquarters, said a press release issued here Monday.

Earlier, he was posted as General Manager of PTV academy.

The officers and workers congratulated Akbar Malik and termed his appointment as an important step towards the development and stability of the institution.

More Stories From Pakistan

