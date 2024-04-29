ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) In the latest Brand Finance 2024 Global Top 250 Hospitals report, Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH), Karachi, has been listed in the top 100 Academic Medical Centres (AMCs) worldwide. AKUH is the first and only hospital from Pakistan making to the top 100 on this list.

Meanwhile, four other hospitals from Pakistan, Mayo Hospital, Jinnah Hospital, Combined Military Hospital and University Dental Hospital have scored spots in the 101-250 rank list. Three Indian hospitals are also in the top 100, while one is in the 101-250 list.

According to Joint Commission International (JCI), the world’s leading hospital accreditation body considered the gold standard in healthcare quality, an “Academic Medical Centre is a tertiary care hospital that is organizationally and administratively integrated with a medical school.” It is important to note that the Aga Khan University Hospital, Karachi, is the only JCI-accredited academic medical centre in Pakistan.

Aga Khan University Hospital has an almost 40-year tradition of serving the community of Karachi and wider Pakistan with the highest standards of care. AKUH has a strong tradition of quality. It was the first hospital in Pakistan to get ISO certified in 2000, the first to get JCI accreditation in 2006, the first to get JCI accreditation as an AMC in 2015 and the first to get CAP accreditation in 2017.

This latest recognition underscores AKUH's commitment to exemplary patient care, teaching standards, ground-breaking research, and extensive community service initiatives, not only within Pakistan but also reaching beyond its borders.

Renowned for its state-of-the-art infrastructure, cutting-edge equipment, and a team of highly skilled medical professionals, AKUH stands out as a beacon of innovation and excellence in Karachi's healthcare landscape.

Brand Finance, the company behind these global rankings, is a chartered accountancy firm that was set up in England in 1996 with the goal to bring marketing and finance together. The quoted report is the second time Brand Finance has listed the Academic Medical Centres, globally. This year, the top two global AMCs are the world-renowned US hospitals, Mayo Clinic and Massachusetts General Hospital, with India’s AIIMS in the third spot and Singapore’s Singapore General Hospital in the fourth spot.

AKUH's ascent to global prominence serves as a testament to Pakistan's commitment to advancing healthcare standards and delivering world-class medical services. With its unwavering dedication to excellence, AKUH continues to set new benchmarks in patient care, research, and community welfare, reaffirming Pakistan's position as a frontrunner in the global healthcare arena.