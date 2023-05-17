UrduPoint.com

Al-Khidmat Foundation Inaugurates Aghosh Home For Orphans In Mardan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Al-Khidmat foundation inaugurates Aghosh Home for orphans in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan initiated the construction of Aghosh Home in Mardan, with the foundation stone laid during a ceremony led by President Prof. Dr. Hafeezur Rahman.

The event was attended by renowned cricketer Fakhr-ul-Zaman and Mardan City mayor Hamayatullah Mayar. The project aims to support 200 orphans and is projected to be completed within two years, with a budget of 160 million rupees.

The inauguration took place in Azhan Colony, Mayar Road, Mardan, with the presence of notable figures including former member of the National Assembly Maulana Dr. Ataur Rehman, National Chairman of Aghosh Homes Air Marshal Retd Farooq Habib, and Provincial Minister of food Shiraz Akram, among others.

Prof. Dr. Hafeezur Rehman emphasized Al-Khidmat Foundation's dedication to humanitarian service, particularly during times of natural disasters and global epidemics.

The organization's widespread recognition and support were acknowledged, while Mardan's City Mayor designated 20 kanals of land for the Aghosh Home project.

Fakhr-ul-Zaman expressed his wholehearted support for the initiative, underscoring the shared responsibility of sponsoring orphans as a national and religious duty. He pledged his assistance to the people of Mardan in this noble endeavor.

Various speakers, including Al-Khidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Khalid Waqas, Provincial General Secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami Abdul Wasi, and Provincial Minister for Food Shiraz Akram Bacha, commended the establishment of Aghosh Home in Mardan.

They highlighted the facility's provision of free accommodation, education, and other vital services for 200 orphans, considering it a valuable gift for the community.

More Stories From Pakistan

