Al Qadir University Not Registered With HEC: Education Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2022 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday said that Al Qadir University did not exist and HEC had not provided any funds for the alleged university.

Rana Tanveer Hussain told this to the participants of the meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training held here, at Old PIPS Hall, Parliament Lodges, with Senator Irfan Siddiqui in the chair.

Discussing the current status, annual budget and details of funds allocated for development and non-development projects of Al Qadir University Jhelum, it was revealed that there was no such university registered with HEC.

The chair deferred the further consideration of the matter till the next meeting.

In addition, the committee was briefed by Vice Chancellor of Chitral University regarding the issues of the institution.

VC of university informed that the Primary issue was of funds and since the inception the university was financed through Annual Development Program (ADP) for three years and after that neither the Federal Government nor the provincial Government is willing to provide funds.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui remarked that respective provincial governments were responsible for necessary funding of the educational institutions established by them. Mushroom growth of varsities creates difficulties for HEC which is already strapped for funds, he added.

He also directed the HEC to collaborate with the university and intimate the Provincial governments to provide funds for educational institutions working under their purview.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed suggested that the ministry should also announce relief package for the students of flood affected areas.

Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain told that the ministry had deferred the two semester's fees and also intends to offer scholarships to students of flood affected areas.

The senate body also deliberated on the Bill titled "The Federal University (Amendment) Bill, 2022." Senator Seemee Ezdi, mover of the bill, apprised the committee that the primary aim was to make internship mandatory part of curriculum for all Public and Private Universities located in Federal territory.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman HEC, told that the HEC was intending to amend Federal Universities Ordinance and the amendments proposed by Senator Seemee Ezdi would be incorporated in it.

On the Public Petition submitted by Mr. Din Kalam Khan Wazir regarding transfer of his daughters from Tribal District North Waziristan to Abbottabad, the officials of ministry said that the matter was forwarded to KP ministry and they were willing to resolve the matter and it would be settled soon. The chair disposed of the matter.

Furthermore, the senate body deliberated on the matter raised by Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi regarding issue of examination faced by students of Law in Bahauddin Zakariya University.

Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, stated that the matter was subjudice before the Supreme Court and FIA committee had already been constituted on the direction of the apex court which would finalise its findings within three weeks.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui decided to defer the matter until the decision of the Supreme Court.

The meeting was attended by Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhary,Senator Jam Mahtab Hussain Dahar,Senator Engr. Rukhsana Zuberi, Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad,Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Senator Falak Naz, Senator Molvi Faiz Muhammad, Senator Khalida Sikandar Mandhro, Senator Seemee Ezdi, Senator Dilawar Khan, Rana Tanveer Hussain Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Aamir Ashraf Khawaja, Secretary of Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman HEC, and other concerned officers were also in attendance.

