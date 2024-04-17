Alhamra BoG convince for culture advancement

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The 73rd session of the Lahore Arts Council Alhamra's board of governors led by Chairman Razi Ahmed focused on promoting literature and culture here on Wednesday.

Committees were formed, budgets approved, and development projects endorsed, marking a step forward in cultural enrichment.

BoG Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed expressed gratitude for the board members visionary input, highlighting their pivotal role in advancing literary and cultural endeavors.

During the session, the members of the BoG gave green light to the "Friends of Alhamra" initiative, signaling a new chapter in cultural engagement.

The council reiterated its support for artist welfare, highlighting its ongoing commitment to nurturing creative talent.

Alhamra Executive Director Tariq Ali Basra outlined strategic plans to preserve and enhance cultural heritage. He pledged optimal resource utilization to realize the decisions taken during the meeting.

In the session, Salima Hashmi, Qudsia Rahim, Abbas Tabish, Hammad Ghaznavi, Sofia Bidar, Shahid Nadeem, Professor Dr Neelam Naz, Secretary Information and Culture Punjab Salim Daniyal Gilani, General Manager ptv Saifuddin, Principal College of Art and Design PU Sumaira Jawad, and Executive Director Alhamra Tariq Ali Basra were also present.