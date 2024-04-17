Alhamra BoG Convince For Culture Advancement
Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2024 | 03:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The 73rd session of the Lahore Arts Council Alhamra's board of governors led by Chairman Razi Ahmed focused on promoting literature and culture here on Wednesday.
Committees were formed, budgets approved, and development projects endorsed, marking a step forward in cultural enrichment.
BoG Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed expressed gratitude for the board members visionary input, highlighting their pivotal role in advancing literary and cultural endeavors.
During the session, the members of the BoG gave green light to the "Friends of Alhamra" initiative, signaling a new chapter in cultural engagement.
The council reiterated its support for artist welfare, highlighting its ongoing commitment to nurturing creative talent.
Alhamra Executive Director Tariq Ali Basra outlined strategic plans to preserve and enhance cultural heritage. He pledged optimal resource utilization to realize the decisions taken during the meeting.
In the session, Salima Hashmi, Qudsia Rahim, Abbas Tabish, Hammad Ghaznavi, Sofia Bidar, Shahid Nadeem, Professor Dr Neelam Naz, Secretary Information and Culture Punjab Salim Daniyal Gilani, General Manager ptv Saifuddin, Principal College of Art and Design PU Sumaira Jawad, and Executive Director Alhamra Tariq Ali Basra were also present.
Recent Stories
Babar Azam might be rested during T20I series against Kiwis: Pakistan head coach
Vivo V30 5G: The Perfect Blend of Enhanced Photography and Premium Design
Global financial institutions back Pakistan’s economic reforms
Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islamabad
NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana reference
US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024
Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid
France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF
UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank
COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Matric exams to start on Thursday in KP: Chairman BISE Peshawar1 minute ago
-
Khyber Police seized 15 kg hashish1 minute ago
-
GYMC kicks off plantation drive at UAD11 minutes ago
-
Iranian envoy lauds Pakistan's defence capabilities11 minutes ago
-
Registration opens for Punjab Music Competition-202411 minutes ago
-
PPMEI completes 45 years, imparts education to thousands of students21 minutes ago
-
Poor performance of Health Department KP recorded21 minutes ago
-
Romina vows close collaboration with USAID on climate initiatives21 minutes ago
-
NDMA alerts for intense rainfall, thunderstorms from April 1721 minutes ago
-
Hospital organises colonoscopy workshop31 minutes ago
-
IFA inspects 80 food outlets, issues fines worth Rs 0.3 mln41 minutes ago
-
Encroachments: Sargodha commissioner suspends 5 MC officials41 minutes ago