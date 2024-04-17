Open Menu

Alhamra BoG Convince For Culture Advancement

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Alhamra BoG convince for culture advancement

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The 73rd session of the Lahore Arts Council Alhamra's board of governors led by Chairman Razi Ahmed focused on promoting literature and culture here on Wednesday.

Committees were formed, budgets approved, and development projects endorsed, marking a step forward in cultural enrichment.

BoG Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed expressed gratitude for the board members visionary input, highlighting their pivotal role in advancing literary and cultural endeavors.

During the session, the members of the BoG gave green light to the "Friends of Alhamra" initiative, signaling a new chapter in cultural engagement.

The council reiterated its support for artist welfare, highlighting its ongoing commitment to nurturing creative talent.

Alhamra Executive Director Tariq Ali Basra outlined strategic plans to preserve and enhance cultural heritage. He pledged optimal resource utilization to realize the decisions taken during the meeting.

In the session, Salima Hashmi, Qudsia Rahim, Abbas Tabish, Hammad Ghaznavi, Sofia Bidar, Shahid Nadeem, Professor Dr Neelam Naz, Secretary Information and Culture Punjab Salim Daniyal Gilani, General Manager ptv Saifuddin, Principal College of Art and Design PU Sumaira Jawad, and Executive Director Alhamra Tariq Ali Basra were also present.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Sofia Bidar Basra Salima Neelam PTV

Recent Stories

Babar Azam might be rested during T20I series agai ..

Babar Azam might be rested during T20I series against Kiwis: Pakistan head coach

34 minutes ago
 vivo V30 5G: The Perfect Blend of Enhanced Photogr ..

Vivo V30 5G: The Perfect Blend of Enhanced Photography and Premium Design

57 minutes ago
 Global financial institutions back Pakistan’s ec ..

Global financial institutions back Pakistan’s economic reforms

58 minutes ago
 Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islama ..

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islamabad

1 hour ago
 NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana referen ..

NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana reference

2 hours ago
 US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst chal ..

US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over r ..

Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid

16 hours ago
 France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

16 hours ago
 UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West ..

UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank

16 hours ago
 COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in va ..

COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan