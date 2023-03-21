UrduPoint.com

Ali Amin Gets Protective Bail In Bhakkar Check Post Firing Case Till April 8

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Ali Amin gets protective bail in Bhakkar Check post firing case till April 8

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :The Peshawar High Court's Dera Ismail Khan Bench on Tuesday granted protective bail to PTI's leader Ali Amin Gandapur till April 08 in Bhakkar Check post firing case.

The PTI leader was charged by the Bhakkar police in a case of creating rumpus at the Dajal police check post while going to Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday night.

Ali Amin Gandapur, through his lawyer Ghulam Muhammad Sappal, had filed a plea seeking protective bail in the case on Monday on which the court fixed the hearing for Tuesday.

The high court granted bail to the PTI leader and ordered to submit surety bonds worth Rs 100,000.

Despite the imposition of Section 144 in the district, the PTI workers gathered outside the high court and chanted slogans while their leader was appearing before the court.

The Bhakkar Police, in a statement, claimed Ali Amin Gandapur and others, in six to seven vehicles in the convoy, resorted to violence at the Dajal check post when they were stopped by the police for checking.

Gandapur quarreled with police and opened indiscriminate firing at them, however, the policemen narrowly escaped firing.

The police arrested four armed men from the convoy however, Ali Amin fled from the scene.

According to the police, all the vehicles crossing the border of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Ali Amin's convoy was stopped for that same purpose.

