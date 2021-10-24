Ali Awan terms prevailing wave of inflation as global issue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Capital Development Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Sunday said the prevailing wave of inflation was a global issue which emerged due to COVID-19.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the coronavirus had even disturbed big economic powers of the world.

He was of the view that inflation was a big challenge for the present government and it was making all out efforts for handle the situation.

The SAPM said the prices of petroleum products and sugar were still less in Pakistan as compared to many other countries, adding that the petroleum products' prices were linked with international market.

Awan said the opposition was criticizing the government just for the political point-scoring. He said the government was making sincere efforts to provide relief to the common man in days to come.

The country was moving forward to development smoothly under the dynamic and honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

Replying to a question, he said the government was not scared of the opposition's threats as it was claiming of toppling the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government since the day one.

The SAPM said the provincial government of Pakistan People's Party government in Sindh had failed to deliver as the people of province were still deprived of the basic amenities of life.