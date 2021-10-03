Ali Haider Zaidi expresses deep sorrow over demise of Umer Sharif

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Sunday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of legendary comedian and veteran actor Umer Sharif.

In his statement, the minister extended his heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family and paid homage to the services of the late actor.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.