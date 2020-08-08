UrduPoint.com
Ali Khan Assures To Establish Thalassemia Center In Abbottabad

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 12:10 AM

Chairman NA Standing Committee on Information Technology Ali Khan Jadoon Friday assured for establishment, a state-of-the-art Thalassemia Center at District Headquarters hospital Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman NA Standing Committee on Information Technology Ali Khan Jadoon Friday assured for establishment, a state-of-the-art Thalassemia Center at District Headquarters hospital Abbottabad.

He said this while talking to a delegation of Save Life Thalassemia Pakistan.

The chairman was informed that more than 6000 children of Hazara division are the victim of Thalassemia and have no treatment facility in the region, the coordinator Save Life Thalassemia also discussed the miseries of the children.

Ali Khan assured the delegation that the proposed Thalassemia facility in DHQ Hospital Abbottabad would not only benefit the children of Abbottabad but also other parts of the Hazara division.

He further said according to the PTI manifesto we have prioritized health and education sectors in the province and brought commendable changes in both sectors to facilitate masses, we would utilize all of our resources for the establishment of Thalassemia center at DHQ hospital, I would also meet with the Managing Director (MD) Pakistan Bait ul Mal to ensure the prompt action on the center which was already approved by the Bait ul Mal, adding Ali Khan said.

The visiting delegation thanked Ali Khan for his cooperation and concern and hoped that Thalassemia center would be established within short time.

