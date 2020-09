Ali Zaidi directs strict action against any Manning Agent charging Seafarers

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Saturday directed Director General Ports & Shipping to take strict action against any Manning Agent charging Seafarers for jobs on foreign vessels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Saturday directed Director General Ports & Shipping to take strict action against any Manning Agent charging Seafarers for jobs on foreign vessels.

In a tweet the minister said that "action will include suspension of their licenses," adding that "Manning Agents get paid from ship owners and cannot sell these positions."