Ali Zaidi Pays Surprise Visit To Various Areas Of NA-244

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi has paid a surprise visit to various areas of his constituency NA-244.

MPA Bilal Ahmad Ghaffar was also present on the occasion, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The minister reviewed the ongoing development works in his constituency.

He also visited other places including H Park.

The minister also met people present there on the spot and discussed with them about the ongoing development work in his constituency.

The development work is being carried out with the Karachi package SDG funds released by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The residents of various localities have expressed satisfaction over the rehabilitation of H Park and ongoing development work in NA-244.

