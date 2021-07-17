UrduPoint.com
All Main Rivers Continue To Run Normal: FFC

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) on Saturday said that all main rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej) were flowing normal with no riverine flood situation in the country.

According to daily FFC report, the combined live storage capacity of Tarbela, Mangla & Chashma reservoirs is 4.183 MAF which is 30.95% of the total Combined Live Storage Capacity of 13.516 MAF.

Yesterday's trough of Strong Westerly Wave over Northern parts of Iran has moved Eastwards and lies over Northern parts of Afghanistan whereas weak Seasonal Low lies over Northern Balochistan.

Mild moist current from Arabian Sea is penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 5000 feet which is very likely to become strong from Sunday. Yesterday's upper air circulation over Southern parts of Mumbai (India) has become insignificant.

For the ensuing 24 hours, isolated thunderstorm/rain has been predicted by FFD, Lahore, over Punjab (D.G. Khan Division), Sindh and Balochistan including upper catchments of all the main rivers.

No significant rainfall events during the past 24 hours has been reported by FFD, Lahore except for Padidan=32 mm, Shaheed Benazirabad=16 mm and Turbat=12 mm.

According to FFD, Lahore, fairly widespread thunderstorm/rain with heavy falls at scattered places, very heavy falls at isolated plactures and extremely heavy falls at one or two places are expected over upper catchments of rivers Indus, Kabul, Jhelum and Chenab including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern & Northeastern Punjab from Monday to Wednesday. Scattered thunderstorm/rain may also occur over upper catchments of Rivers Ravi, Sutlej and Beas during the same period.

As a result, Medium to High Flood is expected in rivers Indus, Kabul including their tributaries/nullahs and Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan Division, besides, High to Very High Flood in river Jhelum (upstream Mangla reservoir) and river Chenab including its tributaries (local nullahs) from Tuesday.

