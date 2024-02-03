Open Menu

All-out Efforts To Be Made To Complete Rwp Ring Road Within Shortest Possible Timeframe: CM Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2024 | 12:00 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi here on Friday said that all-out efforts would be made to complete the Rawalpindi Ring Road project within the shortest possible timeframe.

Talking to media persons after inaugurating the old block of the Holy Family Hospital, he said that the authorities concerned were striving to complete the Ring Road project at the earliest.

It is a 39 km long project and Frontier Works Organization is working day and night on the project.

He expressed the hope that the Ring Road Project would be completed between August to October.

Rawalpindi Mall Road would also be made signal-free, the CM said and informed that Ammar Chowk had also been redesigned.

The CM said that he would chair a meeting today with regard to preparations for the general elections. He further informed that an advertisement had been given for the balloting of the plots for the journalist community. Whosoever would qualify to be allotted a plot, he added.

Mohsin Naqvi said that no raids were being conducted except for the wanted absconders involved in the 9th May incidents.

If someone has any complaint with regard to the general elections, he should submit it to the Election Commissioner Punjab, he said adding, the administration would also try to redress the complaints.

