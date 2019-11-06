All Pakistan Naat competition tomorrow

In connection with the celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him), All Pakistan Naat Competition will be held at National Broadcasting House Islamabad today (Thursday)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :In connection with the celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him), All Pakistan Naat Competition will be held at National Broadcasting House Islamabad today (Thursday).

The event was jointly organized by Radio Pakistan and ptv which will start at 10 am.

Top position holders of the provincial level Naat competitions will participate in the national level competition.

There will be four categories of the competitions including boys under 15 years, girls under 15, boys 15-25 and girls 15-25 years. The position holders will be awarded cash prizes and certificates.

The programme will be broadcast live on Radio Pakistan's Medium Wave and FM-93, FM-94 and FM-101 networks.