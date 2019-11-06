UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Pakistan Naat Competition Tomorrow

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 04:36 PM

All Pakistan Naat competition tomorrow

In connection with the celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him), All Pakistan Naat Competition will be held at National Broadcasting House Islamabad today (Thursday)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :In connection with the celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him), All Pakistan Naat Competition will be held at National Broadcasting House Islamabad today (Thursday).

The event was jointly organized by Radio Pakistan and ptv which will start at 10 am.

Top position holders of the provincial level Naat competitions will participate in the national level competition.

There will be four categories of the competitions including boys under 15 years, girls under 15, boys 15-25 and girls 15-25 years. The position holders will be awarded cash prizes and certificates.

The programme will be broadcast live on Radio Pakistan's Medium Wave and FM-93, FM-94 and FM-101 networks.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Event All PTV

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif to fly abroad

4 minutes ago

Global Business Forum Africa 2019 to feature 40 sp ..

37 minutes ago

Dubai set for successful new cruise season

37 minutes ago

ANF KP recovers 3.6 Kg hashish; one held

5 minutes ago

Libya's UN backed government accuses east based ar ..

5 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 124,1 ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.