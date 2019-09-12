All rivers flowing normally in Islamabad

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that all main rivers including Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are flowing normal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that all main rivers including Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are flowing normal.

According to daily FFC report on Thursday, Tarbela Reservoir is at elevation of 1549.24feet, whereas Mangla Dam is at elevation of 1222.65 feet.

The combined live storage of Tarbela, Chashma and Mangla reservoirs is 12.084MAF (88.31% of the existing combined live storage capacity of 13.683 MAF).

Wednesday's trough of Westerly Wave over Northern parts of Afghanistan lies over Northeastern Afghanistan.

Seasonal low lies over Northeastern Balochistan. As predicted by the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore,mainly dry weather is expected over mostparts of the country during the next 24 hours. However, isolated thunderstorm/ rainmay occur over Rawalpindi & Gujranwala Divisions of Punjab Province,Malakand &Hazara Divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including upper catchment of river Indus during the same period.