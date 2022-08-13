MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) Aug 13 (APP) ::The Kashmirs dwelling both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Jammu Kashmir and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and rest of the world have finalized all its preparations to celebrate diamond jubilee of Pakistan here on Sunday.

All the prerequisite arrangements have been given final touches across AJK including Mirpur to celebrate 'Jashan e Azadi' Pakistan with traditional zeal and fervour coupled with renewal of the pledge to continue the struggle for freedom of occupied Jammu & Kashmir from Indian subjugation to accomplish the dream of accession of entire Jammu & Kashmir state to Pakistan", organisers told APP here Saturday.

The premier national flag hoisting ceremony will be held at the State metropolis where AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and the Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Illayas Khan will unfurl the national flag of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir to mark the day with fabulous zest.

Similar national flag hoisting ceremonies will be held at all other district and tehsil headquarters to celebrate the historic day of emergence of the separate homeland of the Muslims of the subcontinent ~ Pakistan, under the sole dynamic leadership of father of the nation Hazrat e Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with great enthusiasm and devotion.

National flags of Pakistan and AJK will be hoisted atop all private and public sectors buildings.

In Mirpur, major national flag hoisting ceremony will be managed at the Mirpur Municipal Corporation lawn.

A well-uniformed contingent of AJK Police will present salute to the national flag. The ceremony will be attended by the people belonging to all walks of life.

Another grand colorful national flag hoisting function will be hosted at Mirpur Main Campus of International Islamic University Islamabad Schools (IIUI) to mark the Independence Day of Pakistan with traditional enthusiasm and devotion, Atique ul Amin Khan, Director Administration local main campus of the IIUI Schools, told APP here Saturday.

Speakers including Principal Mrs. Aisha Imran, VP Mrs. Mariya Atique, Sr. Teachers and the students will highlight the importance of the historic day, when separate homeland of Muslim population of the subcontinent - the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, came into existence under the vibrant and dynamic sole leadership of father of the nation Quaid-e- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.