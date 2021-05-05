All tourists resorts to be closed from May 8 to May16: Secretary Tourism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Secretary Tourism and Culture, Abid Majeed on Wednesday said that as per National Coordination Committee decision in light of Covid-19 rising cases,all tourists resorts,hotels and parks in Gallyat, Kaghan Valley, Swat, Dir & Chitral would remain closed from May 8 to May16.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has imposed additional instructions and restrictions ( SOPs) on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr with effect from May 8 to May16 by keeping in veiw of Covid-19 cases and high positivity rate in major cities of the province.

The notification issued by Home and Tribal Affairs Department said that all markets and shops would remain closed except essential services.

"There shall be complete ban on all Chand Raat bazaars including mehndi , jewellery, ornament and clothing stalls throughout the province,"he stressed.

The government decided a complete ban on tourism with closure of tourist resorts, parks ,hotels,restaurants,shopping malls and transport .

All travel roads roads going to tourist spots should be closed and special focus would be given tourist spot like Kalam, Galyat and Kaghan.

Deputy Commissioners of the concerned districts have been directed to chalk out timely plan for the implementation of restrictions and SOPs.

Moreover, complete ban on travel, inter-provincial,inter- cities and intra- city public transport and addas would remain closed during eid holidays.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad, Zahoor Babar Afridi informed that all hotels, inns, restaurants and rest houses would also remain closed on the ocassion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The DPO requested tourists to avoid visiting Nathiagali, Thandyani, Shamla, Harno, Sajikot and other tourists' destination in the district contain the spread of coronavirus.

He said that police check points have been established at entries including both Interchanges on Hazara Motorway to implement the lockdown.