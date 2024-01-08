Allama Iqbal Hospital revamp to be completed by 31st

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Punjab Energy Secretary Dr. Naeem Rauf has said that the revamping of Government Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital will be completed by January 31.

He said 70% civil work on the project of the hospital with 400 beds at a cost of Rs400 million had been completed.

He stated this while reviewing the project along with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain .

XEN Building Kashif Ikram, SDO Building Chaudhary Ejaz, MS Dr. Rana Ilyas and Principal Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College were also present.

Dr. Naeem Rauf said that the provision of required funds would be ensured to complete the project within the stipulated time and other problems and obstacles would also be removed.

"The Special Development Unit is fully active to ensure the revamping of the hospital as per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi," he added.

He directed the local authorities of the building department present at the site and the contractor to continue working on the project day by day and increase the workforce to complete the project on time.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain told the secretary that the ongoing work was being reviewed on a daily basis.