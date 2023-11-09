Open Menu

Allama Iqbal Presented Map Of Separate Country For Muslims: DC Ziatat

Sumaira FH Published November 09, 2023 | 09:36 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ziarat Muhammad Ramzan Palal on Thursday said that Allama Muhammad Iqbal was a prominent figure in the creation of Pakistan

In his message on the birth anniversary of the poet of the East, Allama Iqbal, he said that Allama Iqbal presented a complete map of a separate kingdom of Muslims in his speeches of Allahabad.

Allama Iqbal inculcated the feeling of separate nationality to free the Muslims of the subcontinent from the chains of slavery and awakened the Muslims with his poetry his thoughts and thinking lighted that lamp of hope which indicated not only the destination but also the route, he said.

He said that he always urged and invited the Muslims for unity and consensus among themselves, Allama Iqbal was the artery of our national intellectual life.

Allama Iqbal's poetry is a curriculum for raising the voice of truth against exploitation and oppression, the poet of the East always used the metaphor of Shaheen for the youth, which was an evergreen message for the youth

