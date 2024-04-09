Open Menu

Alleged Encounter: Accused Injured By Accomplices

Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Alleged encounter: accused injured by accomplices

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) A murder accused was injured by firing of his own accomplices during an alleged encounter in the limits of Shah Rukn Alam police station, police said.

The accused, Furqan, was booked in the killing of a citizen, Muhammad Hussain, 20, being brought back after the recovery.

When police reached at E-block behind the vegetable market at around 12:30 pm yesterday, three unidentified accused opened fire on the police vehicle to release their fellow. Police also retaliated and the exchange of fire continued for a brief time.

At the same time, the detained accused was injured by the firing of the accomplices.

Later the attackers escaped the spot by taking advantage of darkness.

Police cordoned off the area before started searching the absconding accused.

The injured accused being in police custody was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. He's said to have previous records of robbery, theft and many other cases relating to street crimes.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Murder Fire Police Exchange Police Station Vehicle Robbery Same Market

Recent Stories

Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairma ..

Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairman

1 hour ago
 SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's min ..

SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's mineral potential

2 hours ago
 Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest

Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket ..

Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team

14 hours ago
UN Security Council refers Palestinian application ..

UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..

14 hours ago
 Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting ..

Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town

15 hours ago
 US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyah ..

US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyahu says date set

15 hours ago
 Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfait ..

Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfaith dialogue, moderation

15 hours ago
 PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validat ..

PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validation

15 hours ago
 CM returns after 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia

CM returns after 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan