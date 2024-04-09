Alleged encounter: accused injured by accomplices

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) A murder accused was injured by firing of his own accomplices during an alleged encounter in the limits of Shah Rukn Alam police station, police said.

The accused, Furqan, was booked in the killing of a citizen, Muhammad Hussain, 20, being brought back after the recovery.

When police reached at E-block behind the vegetable market at around 12:30 pm yesterday, three unidentified accused opened fire on the police vehicle to release their fellow. Police also retaliated and the exchange of fire continued for a brief time.

At the same time, the detained accused was injured by the firing of the accomplices.

Later the attackers escaped the spot by taking advantage of darkness.

Police cordoned off the area before started searching the absconding accused.

The injured accused being in police custody was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. He's said to have previous records of robbery, theft and many other cases relating to street crimes.