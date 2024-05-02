Police Arrest Bike Lifter With Five Motorcycles
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2024 | 02:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Police have arrested a bike lifter and recovered five stolen motorcycles from his possession, said a Police spokesman here on Thursday.
He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Saddar Baroni Police Station managed to net a two bike lifter namely Asif and recovered five stolen motorcycles, and other items from his possession.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.
Superintendent of Police, Saddar, Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar said that the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.
