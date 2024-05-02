Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Girls Cadet College Turbat Hosts First Passing-Out Parade

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The first passing-out parade ceremony of Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Girls Cadet College Turbat, held on Thursday at Turbat, which marked a historic milestone in Balochistan's educational landscape.

The ceremony marked the passing-out of 67 girls’ cadets from the first batch. These successful passing-out cadets represent Makran, Kalat, Naseerabad, Sibi, Zhob, Quetta, and Rakshan, divisions and stand as a testament to the dedication and perseverance of Balochistan's girls.

Commandant of the Girls Cadets College, Brigadier Humayun Ajmal, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, underscoring the significance of this momentous event.

Various prizes and awards were also presented to high achiever cadets, recognizing their outstanding performance and commitment to excellence during their academic sessions.

In a heartening display of support, the passing-out parade ceremony was attended by the cadets' parents and a large number of representatives from civil society, reaffirming the collective commitment to the empowerment and advancement of Balochistan's youth.

Today's parade not only showcases the prowess of Baloch girls but also embodies the nurturing environment and sterling values instilled by the Girls Cadets College Turbat.

The graduating cadets are imbued with a sense of purpose, driven to pursue diverse professions and contribute meaningfully to the development of their homeland, particularly Balochistan.