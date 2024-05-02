Open Menu

Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Girls Cadet College Turbat Hosts First Passing-Out Parade

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Girls Cadet College Turbat Hosts First Passing-Out Parade

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The first passing-out parade ceremony of Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Girls Cadet College Turbat, held on Thursday at Turbat, which marked a historic milestone in Balochistan's educational landscape.

The ceremony marked the passing-out of 67 girls’ cadets from the first batch. These successful passing-out cadets represent Makran, Kalat, Naseerabad, Sibi, Zhob, Quetta, and Rakshan, divisions and stand as a testament to the dedication and perseverance of Balochistan's girls.

Commandant of the Girls Cadets College, Brigadier Humayun Ajmal, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, underscoring the significance of this momentous event.

Various prizes and awards were also presented to high achiever cadets, recognizing their outstanding performance and commitment to excellence during their academic sessions.

In a heartening display of support, the passing-out parade ceremony was attended by the cadets' parents and a large number of representatives from civil society, reaffirming the collective commitment to the empowerment and advancement of Balochistan's youth.

Today's parade not only showcases the prowess of Baloch girls but also embodies the nurturing environment and sterling values instilled by the Girls Cadets College Turbat.

The graduating cadets are imbued with a sense of purpose, driven to pursue diverse professions and contribute meaningfully to the development of their homeland, particularly Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Civil Society Zhob Turbat Sibi Kalat Event From

Recent Stories

Pakistan urges Int’l community to hold India acc ..

Pakistan urges Int’l community to hold India accountable for espionage in fore ..

33 minutes ago
 PAF always lived up to nation’s expectations: CO ..

PAF always lived up to nation’s expectations: COAS

38 minutes ago
 Pak Navy and Us Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise In ..

Pak Navy and Us Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise Inspired Union 2024

40 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awar ..

Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awards for Governance Excellence

43 minutes ago
 vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Uni ..

Vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Unique Color Changing Design and ..

54 minutes ago
 Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and Engl ..

Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England

3 hours ago
Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in K ..

Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in Karachi

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with ..

Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders

16 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Chil ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival

16 hours ago
 Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to ma ..

Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to marry politician Raghav Chadha

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan