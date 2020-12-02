Almost 100% surge in admissions at hospital recorded after UHIP: Jhagra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Health Minister for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Taimur Saleem Jhagra on Wednesday said around 100 percent surge has been witnessed in ratio of admitted patients in hospitals after introduction of Sehet Sahulat Program for the people of Malakand Division by the KP government.

On November 1st, he said the Universal Health Insurance Program (UHIP) was initiated for the people of six districts of Malakand Division. In October last, he informed a total of 2502 patients were admitted at the hospitals of these six districts while in November this number jumped to 4950.

Only in Chtral district, the Minister said a rapid increase in the number of admitted patients showed an unprecedented surge ration of 266 percent in one month adding that in Lower Dir the ratio showed a surge of 90 percent while in Malakand a notable surge of 109 percent was recorded just in one month.

Further explaining the situation after introduction of Health Insurance Program, a flagship project of KP government for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Minister said the district of Swat witnessed 75 percent increase in patients' admissions at the hospitals while in Upper Dir this ratio was 82 percent.

He said with the commencement of the next year the entire population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would benefit from this free of charge healthcare facility program.