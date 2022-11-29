Alternative bridge to be constructed for Yellow Line bus route

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Tuesday chaired a meeting of stakeholders Yellow Line bus and decided Jam Sadiq Ali Bridge will be repaired and an alternative bridge will also be constructed for the route

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Tuesday chaired a meeting of stakeholders Yellow Line bus and decided Jam Sadiq Ali Bridge will be repaired and an alternative bridge will also be constructed for the route.

It was proposed in the meeting that the Jam Sadiq Bridge is dilapidated which will be repaired and an alternative bridge for the Yellow Line bus route will also be constructed.

The Administrator Karachi said that the Sindh government is trying to resolve the transport problems as soon as possible and provide travel facilities to the citizens.

He said that with the completion of the Yellow Line project, the residents of Landhi, Korangi, Malir, Darul islam Society, Allahwala Town, Qayyumabad, Shahrah Quaidin and adjacent areas will benefit from travel facilities.

He said that the Sindh government is implementing special projects to resolve the transport problems in the city with the aim of providing facilities to the citizens in their daily life.

"Mass transit systems are built on modern lines in all major cities of the world. Karachi is a metropolitan city and we are keen to provide modern transport facilities to this city as well," he added.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that new and air-conditioned buses have started playing on various routes and we are moving towards the fulfillment of our promise.

He said that the BRT Yellow Line will be a modern public transport.

It was told in the meeting that the route of the Yellow Line will be from Dawood Chowrangi via Korangi Road, Kala Pul, Shahrah Quaideen to Numaish for which a 21 kilometer corridor will be constructed.

There will be 17.6 kilometers of road and 34 kilometers of underpasses, Administrator Karachi said that the project of KTC bus service was introduced as public transport in 1977 during the tenure of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in Karachi.

He said that the incumbent Sindh government of Pakistan Peoples Party is once again working on various projects in the public transport sector in Karachi.

After the completion of these projects, the citizens will get the best transport facilities.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that measures are being taken to provide modern transport facilities in other cities of Sindh as well.

Project Director Malir Expressway Niaz Soomro, Director General Works Syed Azhar Ali Shah, Zubair Channa, concerned consultant and others participated in the meeting.